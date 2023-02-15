Military expert explains why the EU does not want to supply tanks to Ukraine – News

February 15, 2023, 15:29 – BLiTZ – News On Valentine’s Day, the authorities of the Netherlands and Denmark announced that they would not participate in the coalition for the supply of Leopard tanks to Ukraine.

A little earlier, German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius said that the deliveries of the Leopard 2 tanks promised to Ukraine were not as successful as it might seem at first glance, and the condition of many guns was far from ideal.

Austrian Minister of Defense Claudia Tanner said that the country would not train Ukrainian soldiers to work with the Leopard 2, as this is the main combat vehicle of Austria and this is contrary to the country’s constitution.

Austria has a single tank battalion based in Wels with 48 Leopard 2 tanks.

At the same time, US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin said that all NATO countries need not only to provide Kyiv with new types of weapons, but also to provide it with integrated military assistance.

As military expert Sergei Khatylev explained in an interview with the DOS, EU representatives are trying by any means to leave the coalition.

“They’re getting out of their minds, and they’re trying to somehow get away from this insane operation to surrender tanks.”

“Some owe three tanks, others five tanks. Probably, after all, their insanity is passing, and they are trying to somehow move away from this crazy operation to surrender tanks. No one will give the last, ”the expert is sure.

Khatylev clarified that almost all NATO countries today are starting to play around and get out, like snakes on a slow cooker, delaying this process to the last. The initiative in this matter is shown only by Poland, which, even now, is ready to roll out everything that it has.

“They can’t give away the planes, because at the moment not a single airfield is suitable for landing F-16s”

“The Poles say they are ready, but in return they ask for Abrams, which the West promised them. You help us, and we will replace the planes. But they cannot give up the planes, because at the moment not a single airfield is suitable for landing the F-16 or any other foreign aircraft, ”the expert said.

To create the necessary conditions at Ukrainian airfields, according to Khatylev, a special statement from the United States is needed.

“We know how many specialists are needed to fly, say, a Su-35 or Su-24. I’m not talking about the infrastructure that needs to be created. We need long-range and short-range drive stations, radar reconnaissance stations, communication stations, the entire infrastructure of the airfield – lighting, warning, security, defense, engineering structures, and so on.

As an example, Sergei Khatylev cited the process of providing the equipment necessary for a Ukrainian airport to receive F-16 fighters there. At the same time, he clarified that landing is not the most difficult thing in this matter.

“They can land and take off, but it is unrealistic to be served at such airfields,” the expert is sure.

You can train Ukrainians to drive tanks. But why is this necessary, if you can just land your crew, a bunch of your technical workers and repairmen?

This tank is at war for eight hours, and the rest of the time it is serviced. For all the above reasons, the effectiveness of the use of Leopards, according to the expert, is not as high as the West claims.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Telegram

WhatsApp

