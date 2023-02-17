Military expert Falichev called the appointment of Mordvichev commander of the Central Military District justified

February 17, 2023, 18:20 – BLiTZ – News

Military expert, retired colonel Oleg Falichev called justified the appointment of 46-year-old Lieutenant General Andrei Mordvichev as commander of the Central Military District. About it informs Internet edition “Podmoskovye today”.

Prior to that, Mordvichev commanded the 8th Combined Arms Army of the Southern Military District. He also led the operation to storm Mariupol.

“In the circle of the military about Mordvichev speak extremely positively. A combat general who has proven himself well in the course of the SVO, ”Falichev comments.

He recalled that Mordvichev was wounded near Mariupol, but after recovery, he returned to duty. The expert stressed that the Central Military District is considered one of the largest military formations of the Russian Federation, the functionality of which also extends to the regions of Central Asia, where provocations are possible, including from the United States.

“The appointment of Andrey Mordvichev to the post of commander of the district is justified. His experience should work for the positive state of our troops, ”the publication quotes Falichev.

Earlier it was reported that the commanders of the Central, Western and Eastern military districts were replaced in Russia. This was stated in the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation.

Thus, Lieutenant General Andrey Mordvichev was appointed commander of the Central Military District.

