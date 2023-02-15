February 15, 2023, 10:53 – BLiTZ – News There are two parts to the end of the Ukrainian conflict: military and political. The corresponding statement was made by a military expert, historian, director of the Air Defense Museum Yuri Knutov. About it writes Pravda.Ru.

The specialist expressed the opinion that the military part of the special operation that Russia is conducting on the territory of Ukraine will come to an end in a few months. However, the political phase of the confrontation, which consists of sanctions, as well as provocations and tensions on the world stage, will continue for many years, the expert is sure.

“Today, the Ukrainian army has already run out of steam very, very much, so I would not say that the Armed Forces of Ukraine will remain combat-ready in about a year,” Knutov emphasized.

In addition, the specialist expressed the opinion that in 2024 Ukraine itself will cease to exist as an independent state. He explained this position by the fact that the Kyiv authorities are not engaged in solving social problems.

“Everything that concerns everyday life has turned into chaos. After some period of time, this will exhaust the population, and it will begin to sabotage the conduct of hostilities, ”the source of the journalists shared his opinion.

Earlier, the BLiTZ reported that Knutov expressed his opinion regarding the aircraft shot down over the territory of the United States. He told what it could be and why these events caused such a stir in the States.

