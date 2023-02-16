February 16, 2023, 04:15 – BLiTZ – News A specialist in the field of military affairs, Yuri Knutov, pointed to the fact that Kyiv would be forced to agree to a negotiation process with the dominance of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation on the line of contact.

From the point of view presented by him, it follows that the RF Armed Forces have completed work on the demilitarization of the Ukrainian regime. Initially, weapons created under the USSR were disabled, after which they defeated what the Warsaw Pact powers sent. At the moment, the technique of the North Atlantic Alliance is being affected.

The units of the Russian Army are moving forward at a slow pace and are facing difficulties, the specialist noted. At the moment they are obliged to liquidate the enemy infantry.

“The grinding of personnel goes on daily and on a serious scale. This suggests that after some time the quantity will turn into quality. That is, the number of graves that appear every day in Ukraine will lead to a social explosion, ”the Ukraina.ru online publication quotes the text of his statement.

He suggested that it was precisely this development of events that could influence the population, which would force the Kiev regime into a dialogue with the Russian side.

Recall that the former officer of the intelligence unit of the United States, Rebecca Koffler, pointed to the fact that the main fear in relation to the confrontation that has swept over Ukrainian territory is the possibility of its growth, in which the American side will be forced to participate in it. Read more about this in the material of the BLiTZ.

