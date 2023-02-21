Military expert Knutov explained what the suspension of Russia’s participation in the START treaty means

February 21, 2023, 17:07 – BLiTZ – News

Military expert Yuri Knutov said that the suspension of Russia’s participation in the Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (START or START III) would limit the United States from obtaining information about Russia’s nuclear forces. About it writes Channel Five.

Knutov noted that Russia will stop providing objective information about the state of its nuclear forces and will not allow inspections at their locations. The analyst explained President Putin’s decision to suspend Russia’s participation in START by saying that the United States is violating the treaty and demanding on-site inspections of Russian nuclear facilities.

Earlier, in a speech to the Federal Assembly, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced the suspension of Russia’s participation in the START Treaty and announced Russia’s readiness to resume nuclear testing.

On February 24, 2022, the Russian Federation Army launched a special military operation in Ukraine.

Acting head of the Donetsk People’s Republic Denis Pushilin said that the Russian Armed Forces are approaching Vuhledar from three directions at once: from the south, southwest and west. The head of the DPR stressed that “the process is not going fast.”

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, in turn, said that the situation in Donbass is getting tougher. According to Zelensky, a very difficult situation for the Armed Forces of Ukraine is developing in Artemovsk (Bakhmut) and Vugledar, as well as in Limansky and other directions.