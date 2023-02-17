Military expert Leonkov announced the ability of the Russian army to influence foreign satellites

February 17, 2023, 06:45 – BLiTZ – News Russia has the ability to influence infrastructure components in space. This is possible due to the means of electronic warfare. The corresponding statement in an interview with Lenta.ru was made by military expert Alexei Leonkov.

“We have complexes that can affect communication satellites, repeaters, everything that has an electronic filling. At the beginning, we had little such equipment, now there will be more of it. The complexes can affect satellite constellations, ”the specialist emphasized.

He also recalled that an entrepreneur from the United States, Elon Musk, whose satellite system is used, among other things, to transmit data to the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), has already applied to the Pentagon with a claim for damages, provided that civilian satellites are used for military purposes. .

Leonkov noted that before the Russian-Ukrainian conflict began, 15,000 sets of transmitting equipment were delivered to the territory of Ukraine, the use of which makes it possible to receive military data packets.

“Musk began to take care of the satellites. But we can still influence them in such a non-physical way, ”said the military expert.

Earlier, the BLiTZ reported that, according to Leonkov, the unidentified object that flew over Kiev the day before was just a meteorological probe.

