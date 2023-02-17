HomeNewsMilitary expert Leonkov announced...

Military expert Leonkov announced the ability of the Russian army to influence foreign satellites

By News Desk

February 17, 2023, 06:45 – BLiTZ – News Russia has the ability to influence infrastructure components in space. This is possible due to the means of electronic warfare. The corresponding statement in an interview with Lenta.ru was made by military expert Alexei Leonkov.

“We have complexes that can affect communication satellites, repeaters, everything that has an electronic filling. At the beginning, we had little such equipment, now there will be more of it. The complexes can affect satellite constellations, ”the specialist emphasized.

He also recalled that an entrepreneur from the United States, Elon Musk, whose satellite system is used, among other things, to transmit data to the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), has already applied to the Pentagon with a claim for damages, provided that civilian satellites are used for military purposes. .

Leonkov noted that before the Russian-Ukrainian conflict began, 15,000 sets of transmitting equipment were delivered to the territory of Ukraine, the use of which makes it possible to receive military data packets.


“Musk began to take care of the satellites. But we can still influence them in such a non-physical way, ”said the military expert.

Earlier, the BLiTZ reported that, according to Leonkov, the unidentified object that flew over Kiev the day before was just a meteorological probe.

Armed Forces of Ukraine shelled the territory of the DPR 25 times a day

Armed Forces of Ukraine shelled the territory of the DPR 25 times a day

The Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) fired 119 missiles and shells towards the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) during the day. As a result, a civilian was injured. About it reported representation of the DPR in the Joint Center for Control and Coordination of Issues Related...

Alekhin announced a possible strike on the Armed Forces of Ukraine, which is organized by the “ideal Stalingrad”

February 17, 2023, 06:28 - BLiTZ - News In a situation where the armed forces of Ukraine are concentrating troops in the Artemivsk region, "strike from the flanks suggests itself." Gennady Alekhin, a retired colonel and head of the information service of the Joint Grouping of...

The expert spoke about the benefits of using airplane mode in a smartphone

Using the airplane mode function, you can extend the battery life of your smartphone and protect your personal data. On Friday, February 17, he told the agency "Prime" director of the Competence Center for Information Security of T1 Group Viktor Gulevich. When airplane mode is turned on,...

Two people were injured in a shooting at a shopping center in the United States

Two people were injured in a shooting at a shopping mall in Memphis, Tennessee, USA. This was announced on Thursday, September 16, by representatives of the local police. According to available information, one of the victims was hospitalized in critical condition, the other was able to get...

The State Duma adopted a law on the state language, limiting the use of foreign words

The State Duma of Russia adopted in the second and third readings a new law that should protect the Russian language from the excessive use of foreign words and borrowings. The document was published on Thursday, February 16, at site thoughts. The draft law assumes the inadmissibility...

Kuleba announced the absence of agreements on fighter jets for Kyiv

To date, no state has undertaken to send fighter jets to Kyiv. This was announced on Friday, February 17, by Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba in an interview with the editorial team. Funke. “First of all, we would be interested in fighters from the US, Britain, France...

Roskachestvo told what kind of wine goes with fast food – News

February 17, 2023, 05:49 - BLiTZ - News Olesya Bunyaeva, director of the department for research and promotion of domestic wine products of Roskachestvo, said that, in fact, fast food is a classic gastronomic pair with wine, RIA Novosti writes. Bunyaeva noted that french fries go well with...

Earthquake death toll in Turkey rises to 38,000

Turkey's earthquake death toll rises to 38,044 This was announced on Friday, February 17, by the Office of Emergency Situations in Turkey (AFAD). “According to the latest information received, a total of 38,044 of our citizens died in the provinces of Kahramanmarash, Gaziantep, Sanliurfa, Diyarbakir, Adana, Adiyaman,...

The Russian Embassy appreciated the position of Washington regarding the strikes on the Crimea

The statements of the State Department about the support of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) in delivering strikes on the Crimea are confirmation of the direct involvement of the United States in the conflict. This was announced on February 17 by the press secretary of...

Canada says no data on objects over North America

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Feb. 16 that the government had no knowledge of which three targets were shot down in Canadian and US airspace last week. “We still don’t know exactly what these objects were, but we know that they posed a real threat to...

The prisoner spoke about volunteers bringing drugs to the Ukrainian military

On February 17, Ukrainian prisoner of war Ivan Vasilenko from Poltava said that volunteers, along with humanitarian aid, were supplying drugs to the front. According to Vasilenko, he was mobilized into the defense in Lvov, where he came to escape abroad from conscription. From there, the prisoner...

German tourists in Turkey refused to share hotels with earthquake victims

February 17, 2023, 05:05 - BLiTZ - News Sales of trips to Turkey among Russians decreased by 25%. Such data is shared by experts in the tourism industry, referring to tour operators. Experts see a number of reasons for such changes in indicators. This...

