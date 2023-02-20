February 20, 2023, 19:06 – BLiTZ – News

Political scientist and military expert Viktor Litovkin said that the Ukrainian military cannot cope with the Russian army in direct clashes and are forced to resort to tactics that he called “Nestor Makhno’s tactics.” About it writes Channel Five.

The tactics of the Armed Forces of Ukraine include the use of pickup trucks with small arms mounted on them, which resemble the same ones used during the Civil War in Russia under the leadership of Nestor Makhno.

“This tachanka tactic is used when there are not enough personnel and military equipment, but you need to snap back, inflict maximum damage on the enemy,” Litovkin explained.

According to the expert, the transition to such tactics indicates that the Ukrainian army cannot withstand Russian forces.

“If they act like this, it means they are afraid. This indicates that we quickly detect them and strike back, ”concluded Litovkin.

On February 24, 2022, the Russian Federation Army launched a special military operation in Ukraine.

Acting head of the Donetsk People’s Republic Denis Pushilin said that the Russian Armed Forces are approaching Vuhledar from three directions at once: from the south, southwest and west. The head of the DPR stressed that “the process is not going fast.”

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, in turn, said that the situation in Donbass is getting tougher. According to Zelensky, a very difficult situation for the Armed Forces of Ukraine is developing in Artemovsk (Bakhmut) and Vugledar, as well as in Limansky and other directions.