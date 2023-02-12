Military expert, director of the Museum of Air Defense Forces Yuri Knutov on February 12, in a conversation with Izvestia, commented on the report that London and Kyiv were negotiating the production of British weapons in Ukraine.

On the eve of the newspaper The Daily Telegraph wrote that officials of the defense industry of Great Britain are negotiating with the Kyiv authorities to organize the production of British weapons and equipment on the territory of Ukraine.

“The production of foreign weapons in Ukraine has been established for a long time. Both Israel and Turkey participated in this <…> Israeli equipment was installed on tanks, on T-72s. In addition, they tried to collect small arms. If we talk about the UK, then I believe that we are talking about drones. Including marine, underwater. <…> such an assembly could be arranged in Ukraine, especially since only components come there, ”said Knutov.

Workshops can be placed in different places, they can be medium-sized. Therefore, it will not be so easy to detect and destroy them, the expert pointed out.

In the future, according to Knutov, Kyiv intends to buy corvettes or missile boats from London. Including we are talking about the supply of anti-ship missiles “Harpoon”. Complexes of this type can be assembled in Ukraine.

The expert noted that Britain has rich experience in the joint production of weapons with other countries and on foreign territory, and the Kiev regime is ready for such cooperation.

“It’s another matter that today Ukraine is unlikely to physically be able to do this, due to the fact that Russia uses high-precision weapons very effectively,” the expert added.

In November 2022, the head of the British Ministry of Defense, Ben Wallace, said that the Nordic countries would continue to actively help Ukraine.

Western countries have stepped up military and financial support for Ukraine against the background of Russia’s special operation to protect Donbass, which began on February 24. The decision was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region as a result of shelling by the Ukrainian military.

