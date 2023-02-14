February 14, 2023, 05:53 – BLiTZ – News The liberation of the settlement of Krasnaya Gora, located on the territory of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), was a new step towards the encirclement of Artemovsk (Ukrainian name – Bakhmut). The corresponding statement in an interview with Izvestia was made by military expert Vladislav Shurygin. His words became a commentary on the latest successes of the Russian military in this area.

He noted that Paraskoveevka, which is another large suburb of Artemovsk, will be taken after Krasnaya Gora, for which fighting is currently underway. After this event, there will be grounds to say that Artemovsk was taken in a semicircle.

According to the expert, the coverage of Artemivsk from the north and south caused difficulties in supplying the Ukrainian military grouping defending it. At the moment, only one of the five roads that lead to the city continues to operate for them. However, it is also regularly fired upon.

“Our assault teams are trying to advance not only in the suburbs, but also in the city itself. And it is already felt that the enemy is not the same as it was before. But quick success in Artemovsk will come only after the last road to the city is under direct fire. The situation with Krasnaya Gora will repeat itself, only on a larger scale, ”journalists quote Shurygin’s words.

The expert also noted that the Ukrainian military continued to firmly hold Krasnaya Gora until Russian troops outflanked them.

“After that, their will to resist quickly disappeared, and they retreated under the threat of complete encirclement. And not everyone managed to get out, for some it was already too late, ”he summed up his words.

Earlier, the BLiTZ reported that a Russian military aircraft was shot down over the city of Artemovsk, located in the former Donetsk region. This was stated by military commander Yarem.

