Military expert Alexei Leonkov on Wednesday, February 22, told Izvestia about the JDAM-ER precision bombs that the United States plans to supply to Ukraine.

As the specialist explained, these are long-range gliding munitions, which are launched from the aviation complex. In this case, the aircraft must gain the appropriate height, not lower than five to six km.

“And then, from this height, this ammunition can overcome more than 100 km, and, as they say, hit the target with high precision. But there is one circumstance: as soon as the plane of the Ukrainian Air Force rises to such a height, it will be seen by our S-300V4 systems, which can use missiles at a distance of up to 400 km. So the question here is who will knock down first. The ammunition itself can shoot down our Tor-M2, Pantsir-S1 systems. But we have not yet encountered them, although the nomenclature of such goals exists, ”Leonkov explained.

The fact that the United States plans to supply Kyiv with JDAM-ER was reported earlier in the day by Bloomberg.

On February 3, the Pentagon announced the allocation of a new $ 2.17 billion military assistance package to Ukraine, which included GLSDB shells with a range of 150 km. Later, the US defense department said that the United States was leaving it up to Kyiv to use long-range projectiles to strike at Crimea.

The official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, during a briefing on February 10, said that the package of military assistance from the United States announced on February 3 for the needs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine was pushing Kiev to commit war crimes. She also stressed that the financial assistance announced by Brussels to Kiev would be spent on “slaughter”.

Western countries have stepped up military and financial support for Kiev against the backdrop of a special operation by the Russian Federation to protect Donbass, the decision on which was made against the backdrop of aggravation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.