March 18 - BLiTZ. The North Korean army has a number of weapons that can only be envied, and it will be able to withstand the United States on the battlefield in the event of a conflict, military observer Alexei Sukonkin said in an interview with News.ru, commenting on the information that 800 people signed up for the North Korean army in one day. thousand volunteers.

The country has very powerful field artillery, which can fire at a distance of up to 60 km. These pieces of equipment are similar to the Russian 203-mm “Malki”. Korea also has tanks in which all the latest achievements of military scientific thought are applied, including dynamic protection, active protection, etc., Sukonkin noted.

China appears to be supplying the DPRK with modern aircraft. The only problem for Korea may be the lack of opportunities for network-centric combat, however, according to the expert, the Korean military will quickly find their bearings and switch to wired communications in conditions of total suppression of the radio signal.

In addition, Sukonkin emphasized that Pyongyang would not hesitate for a long time whether to send a nuclear missile to the United States or not. The decision will be made very quickly.

