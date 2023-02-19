The US plans to start a war in Turkey or the Middle East to rebuild its military-industrial complex. About this publication URA.RU said military analyst, senior researcher at the Academy of Military Sciences Vladimir Prokhvatilov.

“The Americans will try to expand the number of hot spots. Perhaps these will be regions south of Ukraine. Where earthquakes are happening now (Turkey. – Ed.) or even further south – this is the Middle East. Probably, the attention of public opinion will be shifted to other regions,” the expert believes.

According to him, Washington as a whole does not care where to earn money for its military-industrial complex. Prokhvatilov explained that representatives of American military companies are now interested in obtaining multi-year contracts from Congress.

“They explain this by the need to prepare for a war with China. I think that they are afraid to fight with China. And they need superprofits seriously and for a long time. They are now coping with supplies for Ukraine with great difficulty,” the analyst emphasized.

Prokhvatilov added that at the moment the US defense industry is in crisis. The production of some types of weapons, such as Javelin anti-tank systems, cannot be quickly resumed due to a lack of spare parts or the cessation of production of some of these elements.

“The engineering staff that can design new tanks has been lost. Fantastic corruption facts have been uncovered,” Prokhvatilov said.

In particular, he mentioned the fact that a commission of the US Congress established the theft of weapons contractors from 2013 to 2018 in the amount of $ 6.5 trillion.

On February 16, The Washington Post wrote that the conflict in Ukraine revealed the urgent need for the United States to increase spending to modernize its military industry. According to journalist Roger Zakheim, the country will have to “play catch-up” in order to increase its stockpiles of weapons.

Also earlier, on January 30, retired US General Jack Keane said that the US army was not sufficiently prepared for a possible war with China. He noted that China has more ships, planes and missiles than the United States.

On January 5, Bloomberg readers stated that the United States is the main instigator of the world war. In their opinion, Washington would do better to moderate its military ambitions on the world stage.

The United States and Western countries have stepped up military and financial support for Ukraine against the backdrop of a Russian special operation to protect Donbass. The decision was made by Russian President Vladimir Putin due to the aggravation of the situation in the region as a result of shelling by the Ukrainian military.

