February 24, 2023, 11:34 – BLiTZ – News

The tactics and nature of the conduct of hostilities in the zone of the special military operation (SVO) in Ukraine have changed several times over the past year, writes MK. Military analysts analyzed the results on the anniversary of the start of the special operation and voiced the most critical moments.

The director of the Air Defense Museum, Colonel Yuri Knutov, recalled that the Russian Armed Forces were forced to abandon a number of tactics that were relevant at the beginning of the special operation. Now the tactics of depleting the enemy’s resources have become more noticeable.

At the same time, the process of demilitarization of NATO equipment and tactical strikes against Ukraine’s infrastructure have become more active. At the same time, Knutov called for hitting tunnels, roads and bridges.

Former US Army soldier Stanislav Krapivnik paid special attention to the work on correcting supply schemes and the process of partial mobilization. However, work must be carried out to form a corps of professional sergeants.

Finally, expert Alexei Leonkov recalled that over the past year, the Russian military has been gaining combat experience in local conflicts, which is more effective than working at training grounds. Under those conditions, the army was not ready for aerial reconnaissance and countering ultra-small reconnaissance drones.

Before, Knutov paid attention to the fact that when the enemy’s losses amount to 250-300 thousand people, a strong psychological turning point will begin in Ukrainian society. Read more on the topic in the BLiTZ article.