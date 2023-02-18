In the city of Khmelnytsky in western Ukraine, a military facility was damaged after explosions occurred in the city in the morning. This was announced on February 18 by the head of the regional administration Sergei Gamaly.

“There is a hit in a military facility,” he said in his Telegram channel, without giving any other details yet.

Earlier on February 18, Gamaly informed that two explosions had sounded in Khmelnitsky in western Ukraine. According to him, the explosions followed one after another with a frequency of one minute. Citizens were urged to stay in shelters.

In turn, the Ukrainian media also reported on explosions in the Kyiv region and a series of explosions in the Dnepropetrovsk region. In most regions of Ukraine there is currently an air raid alert.

It is also known that on the night of Saturday, February 18, explosions took place near Kramatorsk. In addition, it was clarified that in the part of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) controlled by Kyiv, as well as in the Kharkiv region, an air alert was declared.

Russian troops began to strike at critical objects in Ukraine from October 10, 2022. As Russian President Vladimir Putin explained then, this was a response to the terrorist actions of the Kyiv regime, in particular on the Crimean bridge.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov noted, in turn, that all hit targets are related to the military potential of Ukraine.

The special operation to protect Donbass, the beginning of which was announced by the President of Russia on February 24, 2022, continues. The decision was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.

