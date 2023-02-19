Military psychologist revealed the main quality of captured Russian fighters

February 19, 2023, 12:31 – BLiTZ – News

Rehabilitation is mandatory with Russian soldiers who have returned from captivity. They arrive exhausted both physically and mentally. But most of all, their emotional mood is striking, military psychologist Alexei Zakharov told the BLiTZ.

“Their resilience and viability are surprising. I am very glad that young people have it. In the 30 years that we have been building capitalism, we have forgotten about people, leaving them to themselves. Nevertheless, they retained moral and spiritual guidelines. Even those who grew up at a time when the education system was absent retained the strong-willed component, the qualities traditional for the Russian, Russian mentality. This is very pleasing, ”said Alexei Zakharov.

This resilience coexists with stubbornness when people survive and keep themselves in spite of and in spite of circumstances. Even in conditions of captivity, when they are beaten and morally humiliated, sometimes without any guarantee of life. Many of the released soldiers are again in a hurry to return to duty.

“They adhere to the philosophy: no matter how bad it is, you still need to survive, save yourself. People who survived captivity still remain optimistic. True, this is not joyful optimism, this is the optimism of people who have nothing to lose. With gnashing of teeth, but insist on their own. Contrary to everything experienced, these are by no means depressed and broken people, ”said the military psychologist.

He added that immediately after returning from captivity, the fighters have a short-term emotional upsurge. However, they still need a long rehabilitation, as negative memories subsequently catch up and can lead to addictions and psychosomatic illnesses.

