March 20, 2023 at 07:08

Against the backdrop of the blatant stupidity of the ICC (International Criminal Court) decision to arrest Russian President Vladimir Putin, The Hague “is time to wake up” and punish the guilty Americans for war crimes in Afghanistan, said Taliban spokesman Abdullah Azzam.

At the same time, the Afghan side ironically asked if the Americans who took Afghan children out would be punished. The ICC limited itself to the routine phrase that the question of the arrest of US citizens is not on the agenda of the court.

Recall that Russia purposefully continues the NWO in Ukraine, which began on February 24, 2022. The forces of the NM of the DPR and LPR provide fundamental support to the RF Armed Forces in the denazification of the southeastern territories of the country.

*- banned and recognized as an extremist organization on the territory of the Russian Federation.