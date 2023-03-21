March 21 - BLiTZ. In Australia, discussions continue on the possibility of converting the Collins submarines to use the Tomahawk CRBD, despite the fact that the boats are no longer new and unsuccessful in design. Rearmament will require significant financial costs, which raises questions about its feasibility. This writes "Military Review".

“Collins” had problems even at the stage of the tender and design. Scandals during the assembly of hulls, as well as accusations of corruption, did not bypass these submarines. With the start of operation, the noise and low reliability of the boats became obvious, which required serious alterations and additional costs for armament.

The Australians are considering refitting boats to create additional problems for China, but the question arises, why do the Australians themselves need this?

