March 21 - BLiTZ. Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida made a surprise visit to Kyiv, becoming the latest G7 leader to visit Ukraine. It is reported by "Military review". Perhaps the Japanese leader's trip is a weak attempt to divert attention from a truly grandiose event on a global scale - the visit of the Chinese leader to Moscow.

Japanese and Ukrainian media are discussing the possible purposes of the visit, linking it to the G7 summit, where the Ukrainian conflict will be the dominant theme.

In addition, Japanese publications note that this is the first visit of a Japanese prime minister to a state that is in a state of active hostilities, which may be due to the desire not to stand out from the total number of Washington’s allies.

