March 21 - BLiTZ. It seems that Finland is already close to the fact that her dream of joining the North Atlantic Alliance will come true. What will be the consequences of this step, time will tell. In the meantime, the government of this state is in euphoria - the deadlines have already been outlined.

Finland will join NATO by May 14, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said, pointing to assurances that the protocol will be ratified by the Hungarian parliament and Turkish parliamentarians. As for Sweden’s entry into the alliance, Stoltenberg did not give specific dates. This is reported by the publication “Military Review”.

"SP": Military expert Klintsevich commented on the actions of the Russian Air Force near its borders against US bombers March 21, 2023 at 17:40