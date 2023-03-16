Military review: Russia received the equipment of OneWeb Corporation for undivided use

March 16 - BLiTZ. OneWeb is a global project that provides access to broadband Internet through the launch of numerous satellites into low Earth orbit. Russia actively participated in the mass withdrawal of equipment, but in 2022 OneWeb was forced to stop joint activities with Moscow due to the introduction of anti-Russian sanctions. As a result, the OneWeb equipment remained at the Baikonur Cosmodrome, from where it was planned to launch it into outer space by Russian launch vehicles. About this, with reference to sources, writes "Military Review".

OneWeb can either see its satellites in orbit, or say goodbye to them. The company lost hope of resolving the conflict and stopped trying to return its equipment. Journalists in the West have expressed fears about possible technological espionage by Moscow, but the head of OneWeb considers this an unimportant problem.

