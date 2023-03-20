Military review: Taiwan’s military began to conduct joint exercises of the air force and navy

March 20 - BLiTZ. The Taiwanese military has launched a joint Air Force and Navy exercise to test its capabilities amid rising tensions with China. About this, with reference to sources, writes "Military Review".

Combat aircraft, anti-submarine weapons and helicopters are involved in the exercises. The exercises will last several days and are a preparatory stage for the larger annual exercises.

Against the background of the increasing military activity of the PRC, Taiwan continues to strengthen its defense capability and is preparing for possible aggression from mainland China. These exercises can create a new round of tension in relations between the two countries.

