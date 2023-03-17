March 17 - BLiTZ. Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba made a statement in an interview with British journalists that at present China is hardly ready to provide military assistance to Russia. Kuleba also noted that the Chinese leadership does not want to conduct direct negotiations with the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky. About this, with reference to sources, writes "Military Review".

However, the words of the Ukrainian minister are quite understandable, since China is well aware that Ukraine is under the external control of the United States and any negotiations should be carried out with the true owners of the Ukrainian leadership.

The Ukrainian government, in the role of American puppets, does not have the opportunity to build mutually beneficial relations with other states, including Asian, African and Latin American ones, which have their own interests in relation to the United States and the “collective West”. Now Ukraine is presented as a “mercenary”, fulfilling the order of the West against Russia, which negatively affects its relations with other countries.

The situation with possible military assistance to Russia from China causes concern in Ukraine and the “collective West”. The US administration threatens Beijing with new sanctions if China intervenes in the armed conflict between Russia and Ukraine. At the same time, China, as a sovereign power, will act according to its own interests and political views.

Recall that since February 24 last year, Russia has been conducting a special military operation in Ukraine.

