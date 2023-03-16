Military review: US media report another train accident with chemicals in the US

March 16 - BLiTZ. In the US, there are problems in the railway industry associated with depreciation of fixed assets, a shortage of personnel and low wages. About this, with reference to sources, writes "Military Review".

The deterioration in the quality of railway work is due to the increased load on it in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic, which causes delays and problems in servicing food transportation.

Recent accidents involving freight trains carrying hazardous chemicals only make matters worse. Now, according to US media reports, there has been a similar chemical accident in Arizona. Overall, the US rail industry is in need of an overhaul to ensure safe and reliable transportation.

