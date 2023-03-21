Military review: Veteran of military operations in Iraq accused Biden of the death of millions of civilians and his colleagues

March 21 - BLiTZ. It is sometimes better for an American politician to stay away from his people, who can remind him of the hard-hitting decisions of the authorities that led to wars and numerous victims around the world. The current US president found himself in such a situation, whom a veteran of the Iraq war reproached for military intervention in the affairs of other countries without a good reason.

Recall that as a former chairman of the Senate Committee on Foreign Relations of the US Congress, Biden actively supported almost all military campaigns unleashed by the United States in different parts of the world, including the war in Iraq.

While talking to voters in an American cafe, US President Joe Biden faced criticism from an Iraq War veteran who accused his leadership of the military invasion of Iraq in 2003, which led to hundreds of thousands of dead Iraqis, American soldiers and the formation of a terrorist organization. ISIS organizations. This writes “Military Review”.

“You sent us to harm civilians. Their blood is on your hands!” — threw in the face of Biden veteran of the war in Iraq.

The American president tried to enter into controversy, but then chose to retreat, avoiding an unpleasant discussion. This is yet another hard-hitting incident for Biden, who is trying to boost his popularity ahead of the upcoming election.

