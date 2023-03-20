March 20 - BLiTZ. The United States is sure that Russia is able to solve the "long-standing problems of the fleet" in a short time only partners from China. Military Watch analysts write about this. The President of Russia for the Chinese press: Powers are building an open security system March 20, 2023 at 07:19

Chinese President Xi Jinping is expected to visit Moscow this week. It is noteworthy that on March 12, two missile destroyers were launched in China at once. American journalists decided to link these two events together. They do not exclude the possibility of creating warships not for their own navy, but for export to other countries. The PRC is armed with a large number of ships, the country does not feel the need for them. Analysts believe that Russia could hypothetically become a likely buyer. However, the journalists could not find a more realistic argument in favor of their thesis.