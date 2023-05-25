Milk-milk-milk, drink a glassful of milk, but be careful if it is adulterated, FSSAI will investigate

Milk-milk-milk, drink a glassful of milk. You must have heard this advertisement. This ad is just an example of the importance of milk in Indian society. of Indians food habit Drinking milk is an essential habit in India and people of all income and age groups use milk and its products in their daily diet.

FSSAI will test samples of milk and its products across the country.

This is the reason why the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) will further intensify its ongoing efforts to prevent adulteration of milk and milk products. For this, FSSAI will test samples of milk and its products in all districts across the country.

Milk is a part of food habit

Milk is a major food item in Indian culture and it is used the most in our culture. Milk contains many important nutrients and macronutrients. Milk and milk products are used by people of all age groups in our country. Even in the state of illness, drinking milk is considered better.

Investigation will be done by making hotspot

FSSAI has said in its statement that since the Corona period, people have become very conscious about their health, in such a situation, milk and its products are included in their daily diet. In these circumstances, it is very important to improve the quality of milk and products made from it, and keeping this in mind, FSSAI has launched this campaign. In this program of FSSAI quality check, some hotspots will be made and then on the basis of the facts that will come out after the investigation, the authority will give its suggestions and they will be strictly followed.

Milk is adulterated on the occasion of festivals

It should be known that on the occasion of festivals in India, a large amount of milk and products made from it, especially sweets are sold. Many times these sweets harm people due to poor quality. The reason is simple adulteration. This is the reason why FSSAI conducted the All India Milk Product Survey, 2020 during festivals. In this investigation, where the adulteration was investigated, it was also investigated that the milk should not be affected by the diseases caused by the animals giving milk.

