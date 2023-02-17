Miller announced preparations for the implementation of the Power of Siberia – 2 and Soyuz Vostok gas pipelines

Gazprom is getting ready to implement the Powers of Siberia-2 and Soyuz Vostok gas pipeline projects. This was announced on February 17 by the head of the holding, Alexei Miller, during an event on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of Gazprom.

“Currently, we are preparing to launch such projects as Power of Siberia-2, <...> Soyuz Vostok <...> and, of course, a bridge that will connect the gas transmission system that we have created in the European part of the country with the gas transmission capacities that have been created under the Eastern Gas Program,” he said.

In early January, Miller said that Gazprom in 2022 exceeded its annual commitments for deliveries to China. At the end of last year, he predicted that in 2023 the volume of Russian natural gas supplies to China would reach 100 billion cubic meters. m per year.

In September, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak noted that the Power of Siberia 2 gas pipeline could become a de facto replacement for Nord Stream 2 for Russia.

The Power of Siberia 2 is a gas pipeline between Siberian fields and the Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region in western China. Planned length – about 6.7 thousand km

In turn, Soyuz Vostok will become a continuation of the Power of Siberia-2 gas pipeline to western China through Mongolia.