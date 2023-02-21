February 21, 2023, 12:04 – BLiTZ – News

The Congress of Deputies of Spain has approved the legalization of bestiality, Gazeta.ru reports with reference to the Spanish publication Libertaddigital. According to the proposal of the Minister of Social Affairs of the country, Ione Belarra, sexual intercourse with an animal will now be punished only if it suffers from this, having received injuries. The public news service asked Vitaly Milonov, a well-known fighter for traditional values, State Duma deputy, to comment on this significant event.

“I don’t know yet. I know that transgender people were legalized there, but you need to understand: when one is legalized, the other is legalized as well. And even if this is not entirely true, then not today, so tomorrow it will be “

According to him, if a certain Rubicon has been crossed in this matter, then this flow cannot be stopped further. At the same time, Milonov is confident that sooner or later all this will stop, and even expresses joy over what is happening in Europe today.

“I am even glad that Western countries are now rapidly falling down the ladder of spiritual growth. They don’t go up, they go down. The sooner they legalize all this, the easier it will be to defeat them, and the less opportunities they will have to harm us, ”the deputy explained.

Milonov expressed a separate concern for the animals of Ukraine, given that the neighbors are now blindly copying all the so-called “European values”, especially mentioning the pigs.

“I can honestly say that I am not ready to allow violations of the rights of pigs by these Svidomo Ukrainians. No, of course, we will protect the pigs from Ukraine. I think we just need to kick out the Ukrainians, leave the pigs, and they will grunt, multiply and fatten up, ”concluded the politician.