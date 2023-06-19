Mini gun factory exposed in Bagaha, two miscreants arrested by police

Garden. In West Champaran, the police raided on the basis of secret information and revealed the mini gun factory. During the raid, the police arrested two businessmen with weapons. At present, the police team is interrogating the arrested arms traders. Police raided Phoolkaul village under Ramnagar police station area.

large quantity of weapons seized

In connection with the recovery, it is said that Bagaha SP had received a secret information that a factory for making illegal weapons was being operated in the Ramnagar police station area. On the basis of this information, the SP formed a team and the police started raids in Phoolkaul village of Sohsa Panchayat of the city. During the raid, the police recovered 226 hollows of 12 bore, 5 bullets as well as 125 hollows of 315 bore. At the same time, material for making air guns and illegal weapons has been seized.

search continues for others

The police have also arrested two people who made weapons from the spot. The arrested people have been identified as Phoolkaul resident Minhaj Ali alias Chhotu Khan and his younger brother Zafir Khan. The SDPO told that all these people used to make and sell illegal weapons and bullets in their homes. At present, other people associated with this business are being searched.