Minister Banna Gupta had filed a defamation case against Saryu Rai, the court rejected it

The defamation case filed by minister Banna Gupta against MLA Saryu Rai has been dismissed by Chaibasa’s special MP-MLA court judge Rishi Kumar as non-maintainable (this case is not maintainable in this court). Minister Banna Gupta had filed a complaint against MLA Saryu Rai in the Special MP-MLA Court in Chaibasa on 10 May 2023 through his advocate Prakash Jha.

In this, allegations were made that due to political rivalry, MLA Saryu Rai has circulated wrong information and false facts in his social media (Twitter and Facebook) handles and local newspapers. Also, the prohibited weapon has been kept and used by Minister Banna Gupta and the G-44 Glock pistol is a prohibited weapon. On May 3, 2023, a legal notice was sent by Prakash Jha, advocate of minister Banna Gupta, to which no response was given by Saryu Rai.

The MLA had told in the dustbin instead of the said legal notice. The court of Judicial Magistrate Rishi Kumar of the Special Court of People’s Representatives examined the SA of the complainant and the documents submitted to the court, on which the court termed the complaint of the complainant Banna Gupta as non-maintainable.

At the same time, the facts and circumstances provided by the complainant Banna Gupta were not found sufficient in the court to proceed against Saryu Rai in this case. Therefore, the court filed complaint no. 182/2023 dismissed. Advocates Aninda Mishra, Sourav Sinha, Prateek Sharma and Mahadev Sharma were representing MLA Saryu Rai in the court.