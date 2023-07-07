Minister Chandrashekhar said on the new education policy, any decision will be taken after considering the pros and cons

Patna. The discussion has intensified regarding the implementation of the new education policy in Bihar. Bihar’s Education Minister Chandrashekhar held a meeting on this subject with the party MLAs at the RJD state office. All the MLAs and MLCs of the party were present in this meeting chaired by Education Minister Chandrashekhar. It was discussed in the meeting whether the new education policy should be implemented or there is a need for further amendments in it. After the meeting, Education Minister Chandrashekhar has said that a decision will be taken keeping in mind both the good and the bad. During this, the minister avoided the issue of KK Pathak.

meeting with party legislators

Talking to reporters after the meeting was over, Education Minister Chandrashekhar said that the new education policy has been discussed here today and will be discussed further. Everyone had come to participate in the discussion on the good and bad side of the education policy. Both the Rashtriya Janata Dal and the Grand Alliance government in Bihar will disassociate themselves from commercialization and commercialization of education under any circumstances. Chandrashekhar said that any decision will be taken considering the pros and cons. On the other hand, on the question of controversy with KK Pathak, Chandrashekhar said that the plan people have kept, they are not going to succeed in it.

It is not possible to implement new education policy

Recently, I had clearly told Education Minister Chandrashekhar that it is not possible to implement the new education policy in Bihar at present. He had said that at present there is a shortage of infrastructure in Bihar and there are many problems. In view of all these things, it is not possible to implement the new education policy at present. The government will consider this in the coming year. The Education Minister, who was in limelight in the media with his statements, was today seen refraining from speaking on any controversial issue.