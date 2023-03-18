March 18 - BLiTZ. Education Minister Sergei Shkarlet misspelled his own name in his resignation letter.

The surname of the minister “Shkarlet” is not easy to recognize in the word that he wrote.

“You’re shying” – something like this you can read his signature in the statement.

With such facts, Square maintains its reputation as a “wonderland”. The only pity is that not all miracles in Ukraine lead to positive consequences.

As for the level of education in Ukraine, after the Maidan coup, it fell much lower than the literacy rate of Sharaete, who left his post.

