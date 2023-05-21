Minister’s bodyguard hooliganism in Bihar, misbehaved with the bus driver for not giving side to the convoy

On Sunday, at Lohia Chowk in Phulparas of Madhubani district, the minister’s bodyguard got angry after the bus driver did not give side to the convoy of Regional MLA cum Bihar Transport Minister Sheila Kumari Mandal. The bodyguard got down from his vehicle and misbehaved with the bus driver. Due to which the angry bus driver jammed the bus on NH 57 and started creating ruckus. Because of which the convoy of Transport Minister of Bihar Government was stuck at Lohia Chowk in jam for about 20 minutes. While NH 57 was jammed for about 20 minutes, the common people also had to face trouble.

Bus driver jammed NH 57 creating ruckus

According to the information, the minister’s convoy was coming from his village on NH. While climbing NH there was already a bus there. Scott asked the bus driver for a side by honking continuously. But the bus driver could not give the side immediately. Meanwhile, the minister’s bodyguard got down from the vehicle and reached the bus driver and misbehaved with him. After which the bus driver started creating ruckus and blocked the road. Within no time, a long queue of vehicles started on the NH. Common people faced a lot of trouble due to the road jam. At the same time, the minister’s convoy also had to stop in this jam for about 20 minutes. Later this information was given to the police station.

Police took two people into custody

As soon as the information was received, Police Station President Lalan Prasad Chowdhary reached with the police force and got the jam stopped by convincing the bus driver somehow. After which the minister’s convoy came forward. After removing the jam, Police Station President Lalan Prasad Chaudhary has detained two people from the temporary bus stop for verification. While the police station has removed the long distance bus ticket counter at Lohia Chowk, prohibiting the stoppage of tempo and other small vehicles at the said place.

There is always a jam situation

It goes on to say that due to lack of permanent bus stop at Fulparas Lohia Chowk, there is always a jam situation at NH 57 Lohia Chowk. Due to which vehicles have to face a lot of trouble while passing through NH 57 Lohia Chowk.

