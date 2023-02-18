Ministry of Defense: Russian troops took control of the village of Gryanikovka in the Kharkiv region

Units of the Western group of troops of the Russian army during the offensive in the Kupyansk direction completely liberated the village of Gryanikovka in the Kharkov region. This was reported on February 18 in the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation.

As the official representative of the department, Lieutenant General Igor Konashenkov, pointed out, the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) lost up to 80 military personnel, three armored combat vehicles, four vehicles, the Msta-B howitzer and the Gvozdika self-propelled howitzer in this direction.

“In addition, assault and army aviation strikes, artillery fire inflicted a defeat on enemy manpower and equipment in the areas of the settlements of Novoselovskoye of the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR), Zapadnoye, Masyutovka and Krakhmalnoye of the Kharkov region,” Konashenkov noted.

In addition, it is known that in the Krasnolimansky direction, the group of troops “Center” hit Ukrainian units in the LPR.

“During the day, over 100 Ukrainian servicemen, two armored combat vehicles, two cars, self-propelled howitzers Akatsia and Gvozdika, as well as D-20 and D-30 howitzers were destroyed in this direction,” the representative of the ministry specified.

Earlier on the same day, the Russian Defense Ministry showed footage of the combat work of the Tornado-G multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS) of the Southern Military District (SMD) during a special military operation. As noted in the military department, 122-mm rockets hit command posts and areas of concentration of manpower, artillery and mortar batteries, as well as columns of enemy equipment.

On February 17, Konashenkov also said at a briefing that the Armed Forces (AF) of the Russian Federation launched a concentrated missile attack on enterprises that produce fuel and ammunition for the Armed Forces of Ukraine. All designated objects were hit and the strikes reached their targets.

On February 24, 2022, Russia launched a special operation to protect Donbass. The decision was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region as a result of shelling by the Ukrainian military.

For more up-to-date videos and details about the situation in Donbass, watch the Izvestia TV channel.