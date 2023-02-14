Ministry of Health of the Russian Federation spoke about the assistance of doctors to victims of the earthquake in Turkey

Alexei Kuznetsov, Assistant Minister of Health of Russia, said on February 14 that a team of doctors from the country’s leading federal clinics had helped almost 850 earthquake victims in Turkey in a week. His words are quoted by the Telegram channel of the Ministry of Health of the Russian Federation.

“A team of 11 doctors from leading federal clinics was sent to Turkey on behalf of (Russian President. – Ed.) Vladimir Putin. During the week of their stay there, they helped almost 850 victims, including children,” Kuznetsov said.

It is noted that a group of doctors, including traumatologists, neurosurgeons, surgeons, pediatric surgeons, anesthesiologists-resuscitators, worked as part of the hospital together with doctors from the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Russia. They provided specialized assistance to the victims around the clock.

As the neurosurgeon of the National Medical Research Center for Neurosurgery named after N.N. Academician N. N. Burdenko of the Ministry of Health of Russia Yaroslav Latyshev, the hospital was located on a safe site in one of the most affected parts of the city. According to him, mainly for the diagnosis of injuries and the treatment of emergency conditions, patients were admitted in a state of moderate severity. The neurosurgeon said that some victims were afraid to go to the hospital because of the fear of collapse and came to the hospital of Russian doctors, but there were also those who purposefully came because of the high degree of trust in the level of Russian medicine.

According to the Ministry of Health of the Russian Federation, on February 14, the doctors completed their participation in the humanitarian mission and are returning home.

Earlier that day, the head of the outpatient department of the Centrospas squad, Tatyana Zhelezova, who provided assistance to victims in Turkey, said that doctors also had to be psychologists.

Earthquakes of magnitude 7.7 and 7.6 occurred on February 6 in the province of Kahramanmarash in southeastern Turkey near the border with Syria.

On February 14, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced that the death toll from the earthquake was 35,418. Erdogan also noted that 105,505 people were injured as a result of the disaster. Given these data, the disaster was the most devastating in the history of Turkey.

Erdogan also said that the search and rescue operation after the earthquakes in Turkey will last until the last survivor is removed from the rubble. The country’s authorities intend to allocate 100,000 liras (about $5,300) to the families of the victims of the disaster for urgent needs. In addition, the construction of 30,000 residential buildings in the regions affected by earthquakes will begin in March.

On the same day, a man was rescued in the Turkish province of Hatay 203 hours after the devastating earthquake. Prior to that, in the province of Kahramanmarash, two more people were rescued from the rubble after 198 hours.

On the eve of TRT Haber reported that a 13-year-old teenager was pulled out of the rubble alive in the Turkish province of Hatay. It was found 182 hours after the earthquake. There is currently no threat to the teenager’s life.

Then it became known that rescuers from Russia, Belarus and Kyrgyzstan rescued a man from the rubble more than six days after the earthquake. The rescue operation lasted more than four hours.

In addition, rescuers pulled hundreds of animals from under the rubble. Veterinary hospitals have been opened in earthquake-hit regions. Animals are given first aid and sent to shelters.

