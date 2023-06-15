Ministry of Information and Broadcasting issued advisory regarding reporting of Cyclone Biparjoy

New Delhi, 15 June (Hindustan Times). Expressing deep concern over the safety of journalists, cameramen and other personnel of various media organizations covering Cyclone Biperjoy, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has issued an advisory.

Giving strict instructions to the media organizations on Thursday, the Ministry has asked them to be careful in the matter of deployment of their personnel in the potentially affected areas. Under consultation, the work of conveying information to the people should be done while ensuring the safety of the reporter. Along with this, all the media should follow the precautions being issued by the local administration.

Cyclone “Biparjoy” is likely to hit the west coast this evening, affecting life for a few hours. The Ministry has assured the people that the Central Government along with the State Governments is making all out efforts to minimize the impact of the cyclone.