Minor absconded from Palamu’s children’s home, information given to police after two days, FIR registered

Palamu, Saikat Chatterjee. A minor boy has absconded from the children’s home operated in Medininagar, the divisional headquarters of Palamu. The incident is said to have happened on July 8, but the official information was given to the police from the children’s home on July 10, that is, two days later. After registering an FIR, the police started investigating the matter.

Know how the boy ran away?

The minor boy, who ran away from the children’s home, first went to the toilet on the pretext of defecation, then broke the window of the toilet and ran away from there. It is clear from the way the boy has executed the incident that he must have made complete preparations for it. It was told from the children’s home that he had gone to the toilet at seven in the morning on July 8, when the toilet remained closed for a long time, the workers of the children’s home started knocking on the door. But when the door did not open from inside, the employees broke open the closed door and saw that the window of the toilet was broken and the minor had fled.

Children’s home officials and workers are also under suspicion

Due to this incident, the officials and workers of the children’s home are also under suspicion. The first thing is that two days after the incident the police was informed. The incident is of 8th July. On July 10, the matter was reported to the police. Meanwhile, for two days people tried to find the boy from their level. When things did not work out, the police were informed. The second thing is that when the boy broke the toilet, how could no one hear his voice. At present, the police is investigating on every possible point after registering the case. So far this information has not been given to the CWC by the children’s home.

Sonbhadra’s absconding boy

According to sources, the absconding boy is a resident of Sonbhadra in Uttar Pradesh. Last month, on June 19, the child was rescued and brought to the children’s home.