Minor girl student fell in love with her own female teacher, Rajasthan police caught both of them from Chennai

The missing minor girl student and teacher from Bikaner has been traced. According to information, a 17-year-old girl and her teacher, who went missing from Sridungargarh town in Bikaner district on Saturday, have been recovered with the help of local police in Chennai. A team of Rajasthan Police with the help of the local police was able to trace the two. A senior police officer has given information in this regard. He told that the girl and her teacher have also posted an online video in which they are seen talking about loving each other. Both are expressing their desire to be together.

Regarding the matter, Bikaner’s Inspector General of Police (IG) Omprakash told that the police team followed both on the basis of ‘location’. After this, our police reached both with the help of the local police. Our police team led by the Deputy Superintendent of Police was following them. Before reaching Tamil Nadu, she had made Kerala her base. Both met at a place in Chennai.

Girl studying in class 12th

Let us discuss here that a 17-year-old girl studying in Class 12 in a private school in Sridungargarh town of Bikaner district was missing since July 1. At the same time, Nida Bahlim, a 21-year-old teacher of the same school, was also said to be missing. After this, the relatives of the girl student alleged that the teacher had kidnapped the girl student. After this allegation, the police swung into action and caught both of them. Describing it as a case of ‘love jihad’, the relatives started a sit-in outside the Sridungargarh police station. The teacher’s family had also filed a missing report at Sridungargarh police station.

we love each other

In the midst of this whole incident, a four-minute video surfaced on social media on Monday, which started becoming increasingly viral. In the video, the minor girl is seen saying that they have gone of their own free will and love each other. In the video, the girl claimed that we are gay and cannot marry anyone else. That’s why we decided to run away from home. If you catch us, our life will be over. She further seems to be saying that don’t file a case against my teacher or against her family. The case of kidnapping is not correct. I am not a little girl who can be coaxed.

leave us to our fate

In the video, the teacher also presented her side. She is seen saying that don’t riot unnecessarily… We are very safe, we will be very happy, leave us on our condition… In the video the teacher is also seen saying that she did not seduce the girl and His family had no role in their leaving the house together.