Minor had to ride a bike expensively, one killed, two injured after being hit by a truck in Koderma’s Satgana

Jharkhand News: A teenager riding a bike collided with a truck near the road leading to Ghodsimar located in the Satgawan police station area of ​​Koderma, killing one. There, two were seriously injured. Angry people blocked the road for hours near Ghodsimar located on the Basodih-Nawada main road. The deceased who lost his life in this accident has been identified as 16-year-old Ajit Kumar Yadav father Alakhdev Prasad Yadav resident of Pahar Singh Khaira Shivpur. At the same time, 14-year-old Mahesh Kumar’s father Kailash Prasad Yadav and Sachin Chowdhary are included in the injured.

what is the matter

According to information, Ajit Kumar, a resident of Shivpur’s Pahar Singh Khaira, was returning home from Govindpur in Nawada district of Bihar along with two other friends on a bike. During this, due to dodging by a truck coming at a high speed from Basodih, the bike rider lost control and collided with the truck. Ajit died on the spot, while the injured Mahesh Kumar was taken to Community Health Center Satgawan with the help of Rural and Satgawan Police, where after first aid was referred to Sadar Hospital, Koderma for better treatment. On the other hand, the other injured youth, Sachin Chowdhary, was hurriedly taken to a private clinic in Nawada, Bihar for treatment. The driver of the truck managed to escape after the accident.

Road jammed for three hours

Here, after getting information about the incident, hundreds of villagers and relatives of the deceased reached the spot. People jammed the dead body by keeping it near Ghodsimar on the Basodih-Nawada main road. The situation of jam remained for about three hours. Due to the jam, there was a long line of vehicles. As soon as the information was received, Inspector Niranjan Oraon and station in-charge Anand Kumar Shah reached the spot and persuaded the villagers to remove the jam. People were demanding compensation and action against the truck owner. Police took the body of the deceased and sent it for postmortem to Sadar Hospital, Koderma.