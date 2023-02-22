Minsk expressed concern about the readiness to transfer weapons of mass destruction to Kyiv

Minsk is concerned about the statements of some Western states about their readiness to transfer lethal weapons to Ukraine, up to weapons of mass destruction. This was stated by the Ambassador of Belarus to the UN Valentin Rybakov on February 23 during speeches special session of the UN General Assembly.

“Irresponsible statements by certain political figures about their readiness to transfer lethal weapons, up to weapons of mass destruction, to the disposal of Ukraine,” Rybakov said, “are of no less concern.

According to him, the failure of negotiations to resolve the Ukrainian conflict and the supply of Western weapons to Kyiv lead to an escalation of hostilities and new victims, and also delay the prospects for peace in Ukraine.

On February 20, during a visit to Kyiv, US President Joe Biden announced a new $500 million military aid package, which could include howitzers and Javelin systems. In addition, the US President predicted that the country will face difficult days, weeks and years.

Republican Congressman Paul Gosar on February 11 called on the United States to stop provoking the conflict in Ukraine. According to him, Kyiv’s allies need to find a peaceful solution to problems in order to stop the loss of life and destruction.

Western countries have stepped up military and financial support for Ukraine against the backdrop of a special operation by the Russian Federation to protect Donbass, which the Russian authorities announced against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to Ukrainian shelling.