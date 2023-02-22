Belarus proposed an amendment to the Western draft resolution in the UN General Assembly (GA) calling on member countries to refrain from sending weapons to Ukraine.

An emergency special session will begin in the UN General Assembly on February 22, during which a draft anti-Russian resolution will be considered.

According to the document, the GA reaffirms the commitment to the territorial integrity of Ukraine, and demands that Russia immediately withdraw its troops, and also calls on the Russian side to stop attacks on infrastructure. At the same time, there is no similar call to Kyiv in the document, just as there are no calls to stop the shelling of Donbass.

The delegation of Belarus proposed two amendments to the text, the agency notes “RIA News” with a link to the document.

The First Amendment, among other things, proposes to remove from the text the requirement for Russia to withdraw all its armed forces from the territory of Ukraine within its internationally recognized borders, but the condition for the cessation of hostilities remains.

The second amendment calls for adding to the text a call to “begin peace negotiations.” In addition, Minsk suggested adding a clause stating that the GA “calls on UN member states to refrain from sending weapons to the conflict zone.”

Last week, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said that Ukraine is currently undergoing an unbridled escalation from Washington and other capitals.

In early February, Republican Congressman Matt Goetz said during a House meeting that Washington was spending tens of billions of dollars on Ukraine to foment a conflict that is not in the US national interest. In his opinion, the White House violates its own “red” lines every day, supplying Kyiv with more and more powerful weapons.

Western countries have stepped up military and financial support for Ukraine against the backdrop of Russia’s special operation to protect Donbass, which began on February 24, 2022. The decision to hold it was made against the backdrop of the aggravated situation in the region due to increased shelling by Ukrainian troops.