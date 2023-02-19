Minusinsk resident who tried to throw one-year-old daughter out of window was arrested

A resident of Minusinsk, who tried to throw his one-year-old daughter out of a window on the fifth floor, was arrested for two months. The decision of the Minusinsk City Court of the Krasnoyarsk Territory was reported to journalists on February 19 at the regional prosecutor’s office.

He will be in custody until April 17, 2023 inclusive.

It is noted that the 24-year-old man has no official income and has already been convicted before. As indicated in court, the defendant poses a danger to the child and his mother, the court indicated.

Earlier, on February 18, a criminal case was initiated against the man under Part 3 of Art. 30 p. “c” part 2 of Art. 105 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (“Attempted murder of a minor”).

According to investigators, on that day, the suspect, being intoxicated, started a quarrel in the apartment with his 23-year-old cohabitant. In the process of a skirmish, he demanded reconciliation from her and, in case of refusal, threatened to kill his one-year-old daughter, sticking the child out of the apartment into a window opening from the fifth floor.

The man was arrested on the spot.