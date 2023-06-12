Mira Road Murder: Manoj Sane did a Google search to know how to hide the dead body, this was revealed

Mira Road Murder: The murder that took place in Mumbai last days has put the whole country in a quandary. Meanwhile, Saraswati Vaidya’s sister has come in front who got emotional remembering old things. Let us tell you that Saraswati Vaidya was allegedly killed by 56-year-old ‘live-in partner’ Manoj Sane in Mumbai’s Mira Road. After killing, he had cut the body into many pieces.

She got emotional seeing the picture of her sister Saraswati Vaidya. Vasai-Virar police said that the sister of the deceased said that Saraswati Vaidya loved long hair. He is sad to see that Manoj cut him and kept him in the kitchen. Police found that Saraswati Vaidya has four sisters. The statements of three sisters have been recorded by the police. Sisters are very angry with Manoj Sane. The sisters have asked the police to prepare the case in such a way that the accused gets the harshest punishment.

Did a Google search to know how to dispose of the dead body

According to the latest information coming out about the case, the police revealed that Sane had taken photographs of the dead body after the murder. Sane also did a Google search to know how to dispose of the dead body. It is being told that Sane is repeatedly changing his statement during interrogation. However, the police has cross-verified many of his statements.

Wood cutter was used to cut the body

After the murder on June 4, the accused had bought an electric wood cutter (chainsaw) from a local hardware shop, which he used to cut the body parts. Its chain had come off during use, after which he took it for repair at the same shop from where he had bought it. He cleaned the wood cutter completely so that no one could doubt it.

The accused bought five bottles of Eucalyptus oil

The accused searched Google about what should be done to avoid foul smell coming from the body. After this he bought five bottles of Nilgiri oil from a shop. The police will send the DNA samples of Vaidya and his close relatives to the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL). As the accused has confessed that he married Saraswati Vaidya in a temple in Borivali, the police is trying to identify the location of the temple and the priest who got them married. Along with this, the police has started searching for more witnesses of their marriage.