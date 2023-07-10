Miraculous Shivling from which stream of blood and milk came out, special worship is done on Monday of Sawan

Achleshwar Mahadev Temple: Every temple has its own special identity. The Achleshwar Dham Temple located on GT Road in Aligarh is five thousand years old. Its description is also found in mythology. The history of the temple is related to the Mahabharata period. It is believed that Nakul-Sahdev had bathed here in Achal Sarovar at the time of ignorance in Dwapar period. After that Baba Achaleshwar Dham was worshipped. Temples were being built around Achleshwar Dham. Another belief is that the Maharaja of Gwalior got this temple renovated. When the excavation was being done at this place. Then the stream of blood came out, then the stream of milk started coming out. After this a stream of water came out. When the digging went on, Shivling came out. The temple was established there. Here priest Dilip Goswami explains that this Shivling changes color twice in 24 hours. In the month of Sawan, the Kanwariyas offer water to the Shivling here.

