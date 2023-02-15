February 15, 2023, 17:20 – BLiTZ – News The leader of the Just Russia – Patriots – For Truth faction, State Duma deputy Sergei Mironov commented on the demand of Western countries to Austria not to allow delegations from the Russian Federation to participate in the OSCE meeting. About this he told in an interview with FAN.

The parliamentarian promised the initiators a painful response to the relevant actions. Currently, Austria, as a host country, takes the position that it does not have the right to refuse visas to PA delegates.

“Today it is pointless to talk about the legitimacy of the collective West. They brazenly trample on everything that can only be trampled on. As we know from history, nobody canceled the boomerang rule. And it will hurt them very much, ”the publication quotes Mironov as saying.

At the same time, the parliamentarian predicted that in a few years “the whole world will change the way Russia says today.” According to Mironov, today everyone understands that the unipolar world with the supremacy of the United States has completely outlived itself.

The parliamentarian also predicted the end of the “battle for the future of humanity on the fronts of fraternal Ukraine” with the victory of Russia.

Earlier it was reported that the Polish, Baltic and Scandinavian parliamentarians could not reach an agreement on a joint boycott of the OSCE winter session in the presence of a delegation from Russia. The OSCE PA session will be held February 23-25 ​​in Vienna.

Read more in the BLiTZ article.

