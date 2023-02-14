February 14, 2023, 14:22 – BLiTZ – News The Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) may soon surrender Artemovsk (Bakhmut). This can be judged by the order to “close” the city and the ban on entry for humanitarian organizations. These thoughts were shared by former LPR Ambassador to Moscow Rodion Miroshnik and DPR deputy Vladislav Berdichevsky, VZGLYAD writes.

Miroshnik stressed that in this area the situation of the Ukrainian army is very deplorable – the last exit from the city is about to close, but there is still no order to withdraw troops. The demand of the head of the Kyiv regime, Vladimir Zelensky, to keep the city at any cost will eventually lead to a real massacre, the politician is sure. He suggested that before the meeting in Ramstein, Kyiv ordered to keep Artemovsk so as not to lose face in front of Western curators, but now there are not many reasons for this.

Berdichevsky noticed that at the moment Artemovsk was in a semi-cauldron. All roads leading to it are either under the full control of the RF Armed Forces or are under heavy fire. How long the fighters of the Armed Forces of Ukraine will be able to hold out there is unknown. While Ukrainian units can still make their way along dirt roads, however, this possibility will soon disappear.

The deputy said that as soon as the boiler closes, everything will be over. The loss of Artemivsk would hit hard not only Ukraine’s strategy, but also the morale of the soldiers, who are aware of their own inadequacy in combat even with Western weapons, he summed up.

Earlier, the acting head of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), Denis Pushilin, reported on military operations near the village of Paraskovievka. Read more about this in the BLiTZ article.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Telegram

WhatsApp

