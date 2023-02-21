February 21, 2023, 07:42 – BLiTZ – News

Former Ambassador of the Luhansk People’s Republic (LPR) to Moscow Rodion Miroshnik called US President Joe Biden’s visit to Kyiv on February 20 “a return to the crime scene.”

The American leader visited the Ukrainian capital on the ninth anniversary of the 2014 downtown shooting. Dozens of people died then. The trip was kept secret.

“In fact, Biden arrived at the scene of his crime nine years later. He was in the position of Vice President of the United States was aware of all the events in Kyiv. They [экс-президенту Украины Виктору] I called Yanukovych every day,” the diplomat stressed in a conversation with TASS.

According to him, Biden “knew for sure about the preparations for the execution on Hrushevsky Street.” He even “sanctioned” this, “so that everything does not return back, as after the third round and the Maidan of 2005,” the speaker explained.

“He laid flowers on those whom he at least allowed to be killed. And then he made sure that no one answered for this, ”Miroshnik drew attention.

He called such steps “an alarming start” for the presidential campaign of the head of the White House. The politician intends to take part in the presidential elections in November 2024.

Earlier, political scientist Igor Shatrov told why the United States, instead of real assistance to Ukraine, “sent” its President Joe Biden to Kyiv. Read more about this in the material of the BLiTZ.