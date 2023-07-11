Miscreants attack crime branch team in Barabanki, one constable injured, two arrested in encounter

Gorakhpur: Two car-borne miscreants attacked the crime branch team that went out to investigate a case in Barabanki district. The miscreants attacked the Crime Branch team when the team wanted to interrogate the miscreants by stopping their car. The miscreants stabbed a constable several times. Due to which he was seriously injured. The team admitted the injured soldier to the hospital for treatment.

When the police tried to stop the miscreants who were running away after attacking, the miscreants opened fire on the police. At the same time, two miscreants were injured in the retaliatory action of the police. Those who have been arrested by the police and their treatment is going on. This matter belongs to Zaidpur police station area. Let us inform that a few days ago, unknown miscreants carried out the incident of theft by breaking into a bullion shop. For which the Crime Branch team had gone out to investigate.

The Crime Branch team was patrolling in Zaidpur town at night. At the same time, on the basis of suspicion, the Crime Branch team went to the car and the people in the car should be questioned. Meanwhile, the car-borne miscreants attacked constable Ankit Tomar with a knife. The miscreants attacked Ankit Tomar several times with a knife. Due to which he was seriously injured. After which the police team admitted him to the hospital. After the attack on the constable, the police swung into action and started a siege to nab the miscreants.

Interrogation of the accused continues

When the police chased the miscreants, the miscreants opened fire on the police team. Both the miscreants were injured in the retaliatory action of the police. After which the police arrested him. He is also being treated in the hospital. In this case, Superintendent of Police Dinesh Kumar Singh told that he was arrested. The miscreants have been identified as Ram ji and Mukarrar. He is a resident of Mohanlalganj and Nigoha of Lucknow district. He told that many cases have already been registered against them.

What did the superintendent of police

The Superintendent of Police told that these miscreants cut the high tension wires and take them away from the car and today they were cutting the high tension wires in Jodhpur area. Meanwhile, the police team tried to stop them, after which the miscreants attacked a constable with a knife and injured him. He told that the miscreants have been arrested. they are being interrogated.

