Miscreants hurled bombs at BJP leader’s house in Gaya, family narrowly escaped, police also recovered 2 live bombs

Criminals attacked the residence of BJP leader Santosh Gupta with a bomb in Karamouni village of Gaya’s Dobhi police station area at around 2.47 pm on Tuesday. In this incident, Gupta and his family were saved safely, but the windows and doors of the house and other things were damaged. Targeting the leader and his family, bombs were hurled at the window and doors of his room by miscreants.

miscreants threw four bombs

The BJP leader told that in the CCTV camera, two miscreants were seen coming on a bike from Karamouni market and parked their bike outside his house and took out the bombs kept in the bag and started hurling them. The miscreants hurled four bombs targeting the window of the BJP leader’s house. The whole house shook with one bomb blast after another. The people around including the family came in panic.

windows and doors damaged

Due to the bomb attack, the glasses of the windows of the BJP leader’s house were broken and the doors of the room were damaged, as well as there were stains in many places on the house. After executing the incident, the miscreants fled towards Sahdevkhap. While running away, he brought a bag with him and left two live bombs in it.

two live bombs recovered

After the incident, former president of BJP leader cum chief union Sherghati subdivision informed the administration. Police Station President Alok Kumar along with the team reached the spot. Police recovered two bombs of about 100 and 250 grams, which were defused by the bomb disposal squad.

Accused of assault for not paying extortion

On the other hand, BJP leader Santosh Gupta named Irman Khan, a resident of Padri Karamouni, and Devanandan Das, a resident of Karamouni Bhalua, as accused in the Dobhi police station, and said that both of them had demanded extortion from him in the past, for which the case number was registered in the Dobhi police station on their application. 972/22 is registered. Here on the information of the incident, the Gaya district BJP president also took stock of the incident.

