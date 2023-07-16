Miscreants shot dead a young man seeking security after reaching SSP office in Aligarh, condition critical

Aligarh. The young man was shot in the old enmity. Even before this the young man was attacked. He was shot after running though he somehow saved himself then. The injured youth is admitted in the medical college in critical condition. The incident is of Jeevangarh street number 10 of Quarsi police station. The victim had demanded the arrest of the accused from the SSP. The jurisdictional police officer had assured that the absconding accused would be arrested soon. The police could not catch the accused. On Sunday, the accused shot the young man.

Shooting incident captured in CCTV

In Jeevangarh street number 10, two miscreants shot Saadan, both the miscreants escaped after shooting. The incident was captured in CCTV while shooting. The injured youth told that his name is Saadan’s son Akeel Ahmed resident of Zakir Nagar. Told that four miscreants had made a fatal attack in the past as well. A bullet had hit earlier also. Expressing apprehension of attack on him on Saturday, the youth had appealed to the SSP for justice. Two accused in the earlier murderous attack were absconding. They were constantly threatening to kill Saadan. Both the miscreants fired two rounds at the injured youth. One bullet escaped. The second bullet has entered the waist near the spinal cord.

Mother fainted after hearing the news of son being shot

As soon as the bullet hit, the young man fell on the ground. There was a stampede in the area. The injured youth was taken to the medical college with the help of regional people. Where his treatment is going on. The video of the miscreants shooting at the youth has been captured in the CCTV camera. SP City Kuldeep Singh Gunawat, Quarsi Kotwal as soon as the police received the news of the incident. Pravesh Rana reached the Medical College and took information from the injured youth. The mother of the injured youth fainted on hearing the news of the fatal attack. The police started investigating and looking for the miscreants. On the other hand, SSP Kala Nidhi Naithani has said that several days ago a case was filed against the acquaintances. Two accused are absconding, legal action is in vogue by forming a team to arrest them.